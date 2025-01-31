Two men killed in crash in Co Carlow

Two men in their 20s have died in a road crash in County Carlow.

It happened in Rathoe in the early hours of this morning.

Gardaí and emergency services are currently at the scene of this single car collision, which occurred at around 1.15 this morning, on the N80 in in Rathoe.

The driver and a passenger, both men aged in their 20s, were pronounced dead at the scene.

Two other passengers of the car, a man and woman also in their 20s, have been taken to St. Luke’s General Hospital in Kilkenny with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

The road is currently closed and will remain closed for a number of hours while Gardaí examine the scene. Local diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to come forward.

It’s understood the car was travelling from Mount Leinster to Carlow Town. Any drivers with camera footage along this route are asked to make it available to Gardaí.