Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Hospitality Awards

Ballyglissane

Clar Sa Charr

The Outlet

Two men killed in crash in Co Carlow

Two men in their 20s have died in a road crash in County Carlow.

It happened in Rathoe in the early hours of this morning.

Gardaí and emergency services are currently at the scene of this single car collision, which occurred at around 1.15 this morning, on the N80 in in Rathoe.

The driver and a passenger, both men aged in their 20s, were pronounced dead at the scene.

Two other passengers of the car, a man and woman also in their 20s, have been taken to St. Luke’s General Hospital in Kilkenny with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

The road is currently closed and will remain closed for a number of hours while Gardaí examine the scene. Local diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to come forward.

It’s understood the car was travelling from Mount Leinster to Carlow Town. Any drivers with camera footage along this route are asked to make it available to Gardaí.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Presidential Awards
Top Stories, News

Two Donegal recipients of Presidential Distinguished Service Award

31 January 2025
psni do not cross
Top Stories, News

Man in 70s shot by masked men in Coleraine

31 January 2025
Candle
News

Two men killed in crash in Co Carlow

31 January 2025
Letterkenny skyline
Audio, News, Top Stories

North West City Region cannot be left behind any longer – Cllr McMonagle

31 January 2025
Advertisement

Related News

Presidential Awards
Top Stories, News

Two Donegal recipients of Presidential Distinguished Service Award

31 January 2025
psni do not cross
Top Stories, News

Man in 70s shot by masked men in Coleraine

31 January 2025
Candle
News

Two men killed in crash in Co Carlow

31 January 2025
Letterkenny skyline
Audio, News, Top Stories

North West City Region cannot be left behind any longer – Cllr McMonagle

31 January 2025
garda gardai speeding
Audio, News, Top Stories

Gardai trageting speeding and driving under the influence this Bank Holiday

31 January 2025
ESB worker
Audio, News, Top Stories

Tens of thousands still without power across the country

31 January 2025

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2025 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube