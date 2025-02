Down have beaten Derry by 2-26 to 0-13 in the Allianz National Hurling League Division 2 at Owenbeg this afternoon.

Derry’s next outing is a trip to play Kerry in Tralee next Sunday – The Kingdom lost out to Kildare by 2-28 to 0-17 this afternoon.

Elsewhere, in the Ulster Hurling Under 20 Cup, Antrim defeated Derry 2-24 to 0-06 and in the Ulster Hurling Under 20 Shield Donegal were beaten 7-08 to 2-08 by Tyrone.