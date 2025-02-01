Burst water main causing supply disruptions in South East Donegal

Repairs to a burst water main may cause supply disruptions to Crossroads, Gleneely, Monellan, Rushyhill, Cornabrogue, Corradooey, Killygordon and surrounding areas.

Works are scheduled to take place until 6pm this evening.

Meanwhile, repairs to a burst water main may cause supply disruptions to Doorin Line, Stonepark, Mountcharles and surrounding areas in Co. Donegal.

Works are scheduled to take place until 6pm this evening.

Uisce Eireann recommend that those affected allow 3-4 hours after the estimated restoration time for supply to fully return.