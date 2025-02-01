Donegal Sports Star Awards: Liam Og McKinney, Garbhan Friel, Gavin Cullen, Sadie Duffy & Paddy Carr react to picking up awards

The 49th Donegal Sports Star Awards took place in the Mount Errigal Hotel last night.

Donegal star Liam McKinney received the hurling award – he spoke to Highland’s Chris Ashmore at the event…

Cockhill Celtic’s Garbhan Friel, who was named FAI Junior Player Of The Year in 2024, picked up the soccer award…

Cockhill Celtic won the “Team Of The Year” gong. Here’s their manager Gavin Cullen…

Sadie Duffy, an influential figure in the boxing world, was given an international recognition award…

Paddy Carr picked up the award for “Best Sports Teacher” in secondary schools…