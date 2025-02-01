Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Hospitality Awards

Ballyglissane

Clar Sa Charr

The Outlet

Donegal Sports Star Awards: Liam Og McKinney, Garbhan Friel, Gavin Cullen, Sadie Duffy & Paddy Carr react to picking up awards

Liam Og McKinney, winner of the hurling award at last night’s Donegal Sports Star Awards

The 49th Donegal Sports Star Awards took place in the Mount Errigal Hotel last night.

Donegal star Liam McKinney received the hurling award – he spoke to Highland’s Chris Ashmore at the event…

 

Cockhill Celtic’s Garbhan Friel, who was named FAI Junior Player Of The Year in 2024, picked up the soccer award…

 

Cockhill Celtic won the “Team Of The Year” gong. Here’s their manager Gavin Cullen…

 

Sadie Duffy, an influential figure in the boxing world, was given an international recognition award…

 

Paddy Carr picked up the award for “Best Sports Teacher” in secondary schools…

 

Sadie Duffy

 

Paddy Carr

 

 

 

 

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

ESB Networks Restoration Image 1
News, Top Stories

3000 remain without power in Donegal

1 February 2025
News, Top Stories

Burst water main causing supply disruptions in South East Donegal

1 February 2025
Lough Swilly RNLI
News, Audio, Top Stories

Swimmers urged to be cautious this Bank Holiday Weekend

1 February 2025
Photo: FOX 29 News Philadelphia
News, Top Stories

Medical transport jet carrying 6 crashes in Philadelphia

1 February 2025
Advertisement

Related News

ESB Networks Restoration Image 1
News, Top Stories

3000 remain without power in Donegal

1 February 2025
News, Top Stories

Burst water main causing supply disruptions in South East Donegal

1 February 2025
Lough Swilly RNLI
News, Audio, Top Stories

Swimmers urged to be cautious this Bank Holiday Weekend

1 February 2025
Photo: FOX 29 News Philadelphia
News, Top Stories

Medical transport jet carrying 6 crashes in Philadelphia

1 February 2025
Gardai (1)
News, Top Stories

Man (60s) dies in Cork house fire

1 February 2025
Litter Bin
Audio, News, Top Stories

Litter warden appointed to Lifford Stranorlar MD

1 February 2025

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2025 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube