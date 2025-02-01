Finn Harps sign Aziaya from Bromley

Finn Harps have announced the loan signing of goalkeeper David Aziaya from EFL League Two side Bromley FC.

Aziaya came through the Norwich City academy after signing from the Kinetic Foundation, a programme dedicated to developing young players and helping them make the leap to professional academy football.

The 20-year-old signed with Bromley FC in July 2023, before spending time on loan with Chatham Town and later Dover Athletic.

The shot-stopper has had loan spells with Salisbury FC and Dartford FC in the early part of the 24/25 season before now arriving at Finn Park ahead of the 2025 SSE Airtricity League Men’s First Division which gets underway on the 14th of February.

Harps boss Darren Murphy told club media, “We’re really pleased to bring David to the football club. He is a big, imposing presence in the box and has some senior football under his belt at non-league level in England having come through the Norwich City academy. It is vital to have healthy competition at the position and I’m sure he, Oisin and Corey will all learn from each other while also pushing one another on to improve and maximise their potential.

I’d also like to thank Bromley FC for their cooperation and trusting us with the continued development of David.”