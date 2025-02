Dylan Browne McMonagle was crowned the Overall Donegal Sports Star for 2024 at the awards ceremony at the Mount Errigal Hotel last night.

The Letterkenny jockey was not able to attend the event as he was in Bahrain, but his father John and mother Caroline attended in his place.

After picking up the award for his son, John McMonagle told Highland Radio’s Chris Ashmore “words can’t explain the feeling”…

Chris also spoke to Dylan’s uncle Adrian Browne at the event…