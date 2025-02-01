Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Litter warden appointed to Lifford Stranorlar MD

A dedicated litter water for the Lifford Stranorlar Municipal District is finally on the way.

The area has been without a full-time warden for a number of years sharing one with the Inishowen Municipal District instead.

Donegal County Council has confirmed that as of next month, the responsibilities being carried out by the litter warden in the peninsula will be trasnferred to the Roads Section to allow them be redeployed to the Lifford Stranorlar MD.

Councillor Patrick McGowan has been welcoming the move saying littering has resurged in recent times:

Top Stories

Litter Bin
Audio, News, Top Stories

Litter warden appointed to Lifford Stranorlar MD

1 February 2025
ATU Logo
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Top Stories

Applications open for Tertiary Nursing Degree Programme in Donegal

1 February 2025
Bloody Sunday
Top Stories, News

Traffic delays possible in Derry with a number of events taking place over the weekend

1 February 2025
Print
Top Stories, News

Derry & Strabane Council to offer weekend support to those imacted by storm outages

31 January 2025
