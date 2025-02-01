Litter warden appointed to Lifford Stranorlar MD

A dedicated litter water for the Lifford Stranorlar Municipal District is finally on the way.

The area has been without a full-time warden for a number of years sharing one with the Inishowen Municipal District instead.

Donegal County Council has confirmed that as of next month, the responsibilities being carried out by the litter warden in the peninsula will be trasnferred to the Roads Section to allow them be redeployed to the Lifford Stranorlar MD.

Councillor Patrick McGowan has been welcoming the move saying littering has resurged in recent times: