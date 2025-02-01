Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Man (60s) dies in Cork house fire

A man in his 60s has died in a house fire in Cork.

It happened at an address on the Togher Road, on the southside of the city, just before 7pm last night.

A woman managed to escape, after another woman who lives nearby braved the smoke to reach her.

Other neighbours tried to help but were beaten back by the smoke and flames.

Fire Fighters wearing breathing apparatus entered the building and found a man’s body inside.

The scene remains sealed off this morning, and an investigation has begun into how the fire started.

