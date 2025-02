Donegal got off to a winning start in the Allianz National Football League Division 1 with a 4-point win over Dublin at MacCumhaill Park tonight.

Daire O’Baoil kicked two sensational 2-pointers in the first half, bringing his total to six points at the interval.

Highland’s Brendan Devenney caught up with Man of the Match O’Baoil after the final whistle…