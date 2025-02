Institute have been beaten 4-3 away to Dundela in the NIFL Championship this afternoon.

‘Stute were 3-0 up after half an hour thanks to efforts from Caoimhin Porter, Aidan Hegarty and a penalty from Mikhail Kennedy.

Having pulled a goal back to make it 3-1 at the break, Dundela struck three times within a 10-minute period towards the end of the 90 minutes to take all 3 points.

The result means Institute still sit 9th in the NIFL Championship.