Roarty set for league debut but no Murphy for Dublin clash.

Oisin Gallen and Peader Mogan named in first Donegal line up of the year. Photo Donegal GAA

Finbarr Roarty is set to make his senior league debut on Saturday night in Ballybofey.

The young Naomh Conaill player is named at corner back for Saturday’s Division 1 fixture against Dublin at MacCumhaill Park.

Johnny Carlin who played with Wicklow last season is named on the bench as is Termon’s Cian McMenamin who could also make his debut this weekend.

The returning Eoin McHugh is also listed in the 26.

Donegal supporters may have to wait to see the return of Michael Murphy who hasn’t been included in the match day panel.

Donegal v Dublin will be LIVE on Highland from 7.15pm on Saturday evening with Oisin Kelly and Brendan Devenney in association with Highland Motors.

Donegal panel v Dublin:
1 Shaun Patton;
2 Finbarr Roarty, 3 Brendan McCole, 4 Peadar Mogan;
5 Ryan McHugh, 6 Eoghan Ban Gallagher, 7 Ciaran Moore;
8 Michael Langan, 9 Ciaran Thompson;
10 Daire Ó Baoill  11 Conor O’Donnell, 12 Shane O’Donnell;
13 Hugh McFadden, 14 Oisin Gallen, 15 Odhrán Doherty.

Subs:Gavin Mulreany; Mark Curran  Caolan Ward, Cian McMenamin, Eoin McHugh, Johnny Carlin, Domhnall Mac Giolla Bhríde, Patrick McBrearty, Jamie Brennan, Caolan McGonagle  Charles McGuinness.

