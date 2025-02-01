Swimmers urged to be cautious this Bank Holiday Weekend

Three Maritime organisations are reminding swimmers and walkers to be careful this Bank Holiday Weekend.

The Coast Guard, RNLI and Water Safety Ireland have said falling into cold waster can result in cold shock, which can lead to hypothermia.

Members of the public are being advised to wear appropriate clothing like wetsuits, brightly coloured swimming caps and gloves to stay warm.

Head of Operations with the Irish Coast Guard Kevin Whitney says slips and trips and falls can happen in any location.