Traffic delays possible in Derry with a number of events taking place over the weekend

Police in Derry are urging motorists in the city to take extra care over the weekend, and to expect traffic delays, with a number of events taking place.

A Eucharistic Procession leaves St Columba’s Church, Longtower at lunchtime today, while tomorrow will see the annual Bloody Sunday commemoration, and a football match in the city involving Derry and Kerry.

This afternoon at 1.15pm, participants in the Eucharistic procession will make their way from St. Columba’s Church, Long Tower onto Bishop Street, along Shipquay Street and into Guildhall Square for 1.45pm. At 2.30pm, the procession will return to Syt Columba’s via Shipquay Place, Waterloo Place, William Street, Rossville Street and Lecky Road.

Tomorrow, the annual Bloody Sunday commemoration march will take place, assembling from 2.30pm at Central Drive and proceeding to Rossville Street via Central Drive, Linsfort Drive, Iniscarn Road, Rathlin Drive, Southway, Lone Moor Road, Brandywell Road, Lecky Road, Westland Street, Laburnum Terrace, Creggan Street and William Street Proceedings are due to end at about 5.15pm.

Meanwhile, Derry play Kerry in the Allianz Football League at 12.30 in Celtic Park, with motorists urged to leave extra time for their journey, and ensure they don’t block private entrances or cause an obstruction when parking.

***********************

PSNI statement in full –

Saturday 1st Feb

The public is advised of a walk scheduled to take place this weekend in the city, on Saturday 1st February.

At. 1.15pm participants will make their way from St. Columba’s Church, Long Tower, proceed onto Bishop Street, along Shipquay Street and into Guildhall Square for 1.45pm. At 2.30pm, the return route will be Shipquay Place, Waterloo Place, William Street, Rossville Street and Lecky Road.

Motorists are urged to drive with extra caution if in the area. Police will be on duty to deal with any traffic-related issues that may arise.

Sunday 2nd Feb

Road users are advised of increased traffic expected in the city on Sunday afternoon, 2nd February, for a GAA match at 12.30 in Celtic Park – Derry v Kerry in the Allianz Football League.

Motorists who will be in the area at the time are urged to drive with extra caution and leave extra time for their journey.

Those attending the match should be mindful when parking and not to block private entrances or cause an obstruction.

**

The annual Bloody Sunday commemoration march will take place in the city on Sunday, 2nd February.

Participants will assemble from 2.30pm at Central Drive and proceed to Rossville Street.

The route will be via Central Drive, Linsfort Drive, Iniscarn Road, Rathlin Drive, Southway, Lone Moor Road, Brandywell Road, Lecky Road, Westland Street, Laburnum Terrace, Creggan Street, William Street and Rossville Street. Proceedings are due to end at about 5.15pm.

Motorists are urged to drive with extra caution if in the area.