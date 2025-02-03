Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
163 arrested for drink or driving this Bank Holiday weekend

 

163 people have been arrested for drink or drug driving this Bank Holiday weekend, while over one thousand were caught speeding.

Gardaí have high-visibility policing checkpoints stationed across the country, as part of their St. Brigid’s weekend road safety campaign, to clamp down on unsafe driving.

During the first four days of the operation, there were three fatalities on our roads, bringing the total number this year to 14.

Gardaí are once again asking the public to slow down and never drive under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

