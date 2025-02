500 homes, farms and businesses remain without power, following the impact of Storm Éowyn.

The figure is down from 1,250 yesterday and a peak of around 87,000 on Friday January 24th.

Nationally, 32,000 properties still have no power, with hundreds still without water and telecoms.

ESB say customers who have no electricity will have their supply restored over the course of the week

They are urging people to visit www.PowerCheck.ie, as estimated restoration times will continue to be updated.