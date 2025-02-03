Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Man arrested following seizure of Class B and C drugs in Derry

A man has been arrested after Police in Derry City and Strabane seized suspected drugs in the city.

The planned search of a property was conducted by District Support Team officers today, who seized a quantity of suspected Class B and Class C controlled drugs, with a total estimated street value of close to £2,500.

Officers arrested a 45-year-old man on suspicion of attempted possession of a Class C controlled drug with intent to supply, Possession of a Class C controlled drug, possession of a Class C controlled drug with intent to supply and possession of a Class B controlled drug.

He remains in custody at this time and enquiries continue.

The PSNI say they are committed to tackling the illegal supply and use of drugs and encourage anyone with concerns or information about the supply or use of illegal drugs to call 101.

Maria Walsh
News, Audio, Top Stories

MEP Maria Walsh calls on Justice Minister to prioritise implementation of EU human trafficking laws

3 February 2025
phone in hand
News, Audio, Top Stories

WhatsApp, iMessage and Snapchat messages to be scanned by EU under new child protection laws

3 February 2025
drink drive
News, Top Stories

163 arrested for drink or driving this Bank Holiday weekend

3 February 2025
omaghbomb
News, Audio, Top Stories

Omagh bombing enquiry hears how school teacher killed was to be her sister’s chief bridesmaid

3 February 2025
Advertisement

