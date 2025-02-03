Man arrested following seizure of Class B and C drugs in Derry

A man has been arrested after Police in Derry City and Strabane seized suspected drugs in the city.

The planned search of a property was conducted by District Support Team officers today, who seized a quantity of suspected Class B and Class C controlled drugs, with a total estimated street value of close to £2,500.

Officers arrested a 45-year-old man on suspicion of attempted possession of a Class C controlled drug with intent to supply, Possession of a Class C controlled drug, possession of a Class C controlled drug with intent to supply and possession of a Class B controlled drug.

He remains in custody at this time and enquiries continue.

The PSNI say they are committed to tackling the illegal supply and use of drugs and encourage anyone with concerns or information about the supply or use of illegal drugs to call 101.