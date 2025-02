WhatsApp photos, iMessage texts and Snapchat videos could all be scanned by the EU, under new proposed child protection laws.

In 2023, more than 29-thousand recorded incidents of child sexual abuse were recorded in Ireland.

It also comes as the UK is set to become the first country to make AI-generated child abuse material a crime.

Ciara O’Brien, Irish Times Business and Technology Correspondent, says end-to-end encryption can protect children: