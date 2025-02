A 21-year-old man arrested following a serious house fire in County Tyrone last Monday has been charged with arson with intent to endanger life.

He is due to appear before Strabane Magistrates’ Court tomorrow in connection with the incident at Cunninghams Lane, Dungannon.

A 15-year-old boy, also arrested on suspicion of arson with intent to endanger life, has been released on bail pending further enquiries.