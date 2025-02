The Cabinet is discussing how to better prepare Ireland for future bad weather, following the fallout from Storm Eowyn.

Around 18,000, farms and businesses are still without power almost two weeks on.

According to the power check website, only 12 premises remain without power in Ballyshannon in Donegal

The Government’s been criticised for its response to the storm.

Taoiseach Micheal Martin says the focus will be on how to improve the energy grid: