Calls for salmon fishing ban review in Donegal

There’s calls for a review of restrictions on salmon fishing in Donegal.

A ban on salmon fishing has been imposed in the county for a number of years.

Councillor Thomas Sean Devine says it’s unfair that other parts of the country are permitted to fish the species but Donegal is being prohibited.

At Donegal County Council’s Fisheries Committee calls were made for an update on salmon stocks to be presented by Inland Fisheries Ireland and the Loughs Agency.

Councillor Devine says he believes the equipment used to count salmon stock levels are not reflecting of the true number of fish available: