Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Hospitality Awards

Ballyglissane

Clar Sa Charr

The Outlet

Calls for salmon fishing ban review in Donegal

There’s calls for a review of restrictions on salmon fishing in Donegal.

A ban on salmon fishing has been imposed in the county for a number of years.

Councillor Thomas Sean Devine says it’s unfair that other parts of the country are permitted to fish the species but Donegal is being prohibited.

At Donegal County Council’s Fisheries Committee calls were made for an update on salmon stocks to be presented by Inland Fisheries Ireland and the Loughs Agency.

Councillor Devine says he believes the equipment used to count salmon stock levels are not reflecting of the true number of fish available:

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

County House Lifford
News, Audio, Top Stories

Concerns raised over new Local Community Safety Partnership structure

5 February 2025
Pink Salmon
Audio, News, Top Stories

Calls for salmon fishing ban review in Donegal

5 February 2025
PathwaysOutOfPoverty_1080x1080
Top Stories, News

Derry City & Strabane District Council seeks public Input on tackling poverty

5 February 2025
Highland-Radio-Logo-News-Posts-1-pingrwbyrc67oicncmep5z3af2y0mcozt5ki2w6qi4 (2)
Audio, News, Playback

Main Evening News, Sport and Obituaries – Tuesday, February 4th

4 February 2025
Advertisement

Related News

County House Lifford
News, Audio, Top Stories

Concerns raised over new Local Community Safety Partnership structure

5 February 2025
Pink Salmon
Audio, News, Top Stories

Calls for salmon fishing ban review in Donegal

5 February 2025
PathwaysOutOfPoverty_1080x1080
Top Stories, News

Derry City & Strabane District Council seeks public Input on tackling poverty

5 February 2025
Highland-Radio-Logo-News-Posts-1-pingrwbyrc67oicncmep5z3af2y0mcozt5ki2w6qi4 (2)
Audio, News, Playback

Main Evening News, Sport and Obituaries – Tuesday, February 4th

4 February 2025
Road-Closed-Sign2
Top Stories, News

Letterkenny to Lifford road reopened

4 February 2025
Ballybofey Main Street
Top Stories, News

Man injured after being struck by car in Ballybofey

4 February 2025

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2025 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube