Concerns raised over new Local Community Safety Partnership structure



The power of the Councillor is continuously being diminished.

That’s according to Councillor Paul Canning was has raised concerns over the appointment of a private person as Chair of the new Local Community Safety Partnership.

The group is being set up to replace the former Joint Policing Committee.

Seven members of Donegal County Council have been appointed to the Partnership with expressions of interest received for the appointment of Chair.

Councillor Canning has also hit out at the delay in establishing the group: