Tensions are likely to be high as the Dail resumes today following a two week break.

The time off was dominated by an ongoing row over opposition speaking rights for members of the Regional Independent group, which is also supporting the new coalition government.

The row’s been diffused after Ceann Comhairle Verona Murphy ruled that won’t now happen.

Political Correspondent with the Irish Daily Mail – Brian Mahon – believes the row could set the tone for the new Dail……………..