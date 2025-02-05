Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Derry City & Strabane District Council seeks public Input on tackling poverty

Derry City and Strabane District Council has launched an eight-week public consultation on its Draft Anti-Poverty Action Plan.

It remains open until March 31st.
The plan aims to address poverty and deprivation in the council area, where 16% of households are currently in poverty and a further 10% are at risk.

The council notes that the pandemic and rising cost of living have increased vulnerability, particularly among single people, single parents, larger families, and people with disabilities.

Developed through co-design with local people and partners, the draft plan focuses on lobbying and advocacy, access to support, skills and employment, and community support.

Mayor Councillor Lilian Seenoi Barr emphasised the need for a joint approach to ensure accessible and compassionate support for those in need.

The public is encouraged to share their views on the proposed approach.

To get involved in the consultation you can download a copy of the draft plan at –

https://derrystrabane.uk.engagementhq.com/consultation-pathways-out-of-poverty-anti-poverty-action-plan or request a copy by contacting the Council directly.

Comments on the plan can be sent via email to antipoverty@derrystrabane.com or by telephone 028 71 253253 Ext: 6660 or directly on the website.

 

