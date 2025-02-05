Donegal records record wind gusts during Storm Éowyn

Storm Eowyn brought hurricane force winds to Ireland, as well as breaking wind speed records.

Met Eireann has released its review of January’s weather.

Finner weather station in Donegal recorded the highest temperature for the monrth at 14.2 °C on Monday the 13th.

The highest gust recorded during Storm Eowyn was at Mace Head in county Galway at 184 kilometres per hour.

Four stations around the country had gust records during the event at the end of January – including Athenry in Galway, Finner in Donegal and Gurteen in county Tipperary, while two stations recorded hurricane force winds.

Met Eireann also says temperatures were below average almost everywhere – with the lowest recording at Athenry of minus 7.6 degrees – the lowest for January since 1987.

Rainfall nationally was below average – however the station at Johnstown Castle in Wexford recorded its wettest January since 1998.

The review is available to read here.