Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Hospitality Awards

Ballyglissane

Clar Sa Charr

The Outlet

Gritters out in Donegal this evening and tomorrow morning

Donegal Winter Maintenance designated gritting routes will be treated this evening at 8 pm.

The routes will be gritted again at 6 am tomorrow morning.

Drivers are urged to assume that no road is ice free by Donegal County Council

Donegal gritting route index as follows:

  • 01: National Primary North
  • 02: National Primary Central
  • 03: National Primary South
  • 04: Inishowen South
  • 05: Inishowen East
  • 06: Inishowen West
  • 07: Milford South
  • 08: Milford North
  • 09: Cill Ulta East
  • 10: Cill Ulta West
  • 11: Na Rosa
  • 12: Binswilly
  • 13: Stranorlar North
  • 14: Stranorlar East
  • 15: Stranorlar West
  • 16: Donegal West
  • 17: Donegal North
  • 18: Donegal South
  • 19: Donegal National Secondary
  • BT: Buncrana Town
  • LT: Letterkenny Town
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Highland-Radio-Logo-News-Posts-1-pingrwbyrc67oicncmep5z3af2y0mcozt5ki2w6qi4 (2)
Audio, News, Playback

Main Evening News, Sport and Obituaries – Wednesday, February 5th

5 February 2025
donegal etb
Top Stories, News

Donegal ETB to recieve €435,000 in capital grant funding

5 February 2025
Gritter
Top Stories, News

Gritters out in Donegal this evening and tomorrow morning

5 February 2025
Screenshot 2025-02-05 141913
Top Stories, News

Donegal records record wind gusts during Storm Éowyn

5 February 2025
Advertisement

Related News

Highland-Radio-Logo-News-Posts-1-pingrwbyrc67oicncmep5z3af2y0mcozt5ki2w6qi4 (2)
Audio, News, Playback

Main Evening News, Sport and Obituaries – Wednesday, February 5th

5 February 2025
donegal etb
Top Stories, News

Donegal ETB to recieve €435,000 in capital grant funding

5 February 2025
Gritter
Top Stories, News

Gritters out in Donegal this evening and tomorrow morning

5 February 2025
Screenshot 2025-02-05 141913
Top Stories, News

Donegal records record wind gusts during Storm Éowyn

5 February 2025
HSE logo
Top Stories, Audio, News

HSE confirms new primary care centre for Dungloe

5 February 2025
IE EE LIVE NEWS 06/06/2018 ... A school classroom set up for the leaving and junior certificate state examinations. Picture: Denis Minihane. (Editorial note - school not being identified in caption).
Audio, News, Top Stories

Free School Books Scheme to be extended to Leaving Cert students

5 February 2025

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2025 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube