MacLochlainn to pressure minister for progress on Burnfoot Flood Relief Scheme

The new Junior Minister with responsibility for the OPW says he will be happy to meet with the local community in Burnfoot and Donegal County Council to discuss managing the flood risk in the area, and the ongoing displacement of residents in Líos Na Greíne and Páirc An Grianán.

Kevin ‘Boxer’ Moran previously held the ministry at the time of the 2017 floods, and was the minister who approved the Burnfoot Floods Relief Scheme.

In response to a question from Deputy Padraig MacLochlainn, he says work on the scheme is progressing, and the council is expected to submit the scheme for planning in April.

Deputy MacLochlainn says the process is moving far too slowly, but it’s encouraging that the minister has already taken an interest in Burnfoot……..

QUESTION

To ask the Minister for Public Expenditure; National Development Plan Delivery and Reform if he is aware that over seven years since the devastating floods at Burnfoot, County Donegal in August 2017 planning permission has still not been secured for flood defences at the village, even though many families remain displaced from their homes at Páirc an Ghrianáin; and if he will meet a delegation of concerned local residents to be updated on their plight and to make every effort to expedite this vital scheme.

REPLY

I am very aware of the devastation that flooding causes to people and communities. The implementation of a proposed Burnfoot flood relief scheme is currently being actively progressed by consultants appointed on behalf of Donegal County Council in partnership with OPW.

The scheme’s steering group incorporating the appointed consultants, Donegal County Council and the OPW have now identified a preferred option for the scheme.

As you will appreciate, delivery of flood relief schemes is a complicated process which has five distinct stages. The proposed flood relief scheme for Burnfoot has completed Stage one and is currently at Stage two which comprises the submission of the scheme for planning approval. The project is currently programmed for Donegal County Council to submit the Burnfoot Flood relief Scheme for planning consent in April of this year.

Currently landowner and CPO negotiations have begun with affected landowners. It is envisaged this will reduce potential challenges, negotiations, litigation and progress the scheme more expediently by starting the process in tandem with the submission of planning documentation.

Construction of the scheme, subject to planning consent, is projected to take approximately eighteen months. Quarterly updates on the progress of the Burnfoot Flood Relief Scheme are provided to elected members of the Inishowen Municipal District by the Flood Relief Scheme Unit of Donegal County Council.

Every effort is being made by all parties to expedite the process and ensure the scheme is in place as soon as is practically possible. It is currently envisaged that the scheme following its construction will provide protection from flood risk for all properties in both Líos Na Greíne and Páirc An Grianán.

While I have only just been appointed as Minister for the Office of Public Works, I will be delighted to discuss with the local community and Donegal County Council, the works to manage the flood risk, including the displacement of residents in Burnfoot, at the earliest opportunity.