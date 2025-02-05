Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Main Evening News, Sport and Obituaries – Wednesday, February 5th

Main Evening News, Sport and Obituaries – Wednesday, February 5th:

Top Stories

Highland-Radio-Logo-News-Posts-1-pingrwbyrc67oicncmep5z3af2y0mcozt5ki2w6qi4 (2)
Audio, News, Playback

Main Evening News, Sport and Obituaries – Wednesday, February 5th

5 February 2025
donegal etb
Top Stories, News

Donegal ETB to recieve €435,000 in capital grant funding

5 February 2025
Gritter
Top Stories, News

Gritters out in Donegal this evening and tomorrow morning

5 February 2025
Screenshot 2025-02-05 141913
Top Stories, News

Donegal records record wind gusts during Storm Éowyn

5 February 2025
