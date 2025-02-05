Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
McLaughlin denies claim that concerns over Lisneal College pitch funding are rooted in politics

Foyle MLA Sinead McLaughlin says there are still questions to be asked about the circumstances surrounding the allocation of over £710,000 for sports and PE facilities at Lisneal College on the Waterside, including the provision of a new football pitch.

Questions have been raised this week about the circumstances under which the decision was made, particularly at a time when a number of schools have serious structural issues which need to be addressed, but there is no funding available.

Education Minister Paul Given said he had no role or involvement in the decision, which was made by the Education Authority.

He suggested Ms McLaughlin review her focus as an MLA…………

 

Responding, Ms McLaughlin said there are a number of issues that need clarification, including whether there had been a full application for the funding, and why the Department’s own website says the upper limit for minor works is £500,000, when according to the minister, that’s been doubled to £1 million.

She rejected any suggestion that her concerns are rooted in politics or sectarianism……….

