Minister says he’s engaging with LEOs to assess the challenges caused by Storm Éowyn

Enterprise Minister Peter Burke says he understands the disruption Storm Éowyn has caused for many businesses across the country.

He says his department is closely monitoring the situation, and engaging with the National Emergency Coordination Group, and Local Enterprise Offices, to assess and address immediate challenges.

Approximately 18,000 homes, farms and businesses remain without power this morning, and the ESB says technicians from Austria, Finland, France, Britain, Germany and Norway are on the ground, helping to restore connections in the worst affected areas.

The situation in Donegal has improved significantly, with PowerCheck showing 10 customers out in Carndonagh, with an estimated restoration time of 9 o’clock tonight, and 12 in Ballyshannon, with an estimated restoration time of teatime on Friday.

Vice Chair of the North West Macra, Caoin McCabe, believes the Government should’ve acted faster………………

