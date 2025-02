The Omagh Bombing inquiry’s heard how the death of a 17-year-old caused “irreversible damage” to her family.

Brenda Logue was among the 29 people killed in the Real IRA attack in 1998.

During today’s hearings, her brother Cathal read a tribute on behalf of his mum, who passed away last year after suffering from cancer.

It described how the teenager was a talented sportswoman: