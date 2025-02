5,000 workers who provide healthcare services to the State are being balloted for strike action.

The Section 39 staff are employed by privately owned charities and agencies which provide State services.

SIPTU says the new Government hasn’t made an adequate commitment to address the ‘pay injustice’ Section 39 workers face.

The union’s Sector Organiser, Damian Ginley, says the union had no other option but to proceed with a ballot…………