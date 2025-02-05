Speed limits on local roads being reduced from Friday

Significant changes to road speed limits are being implemented this year, with the first element of a three phase change coming into effect from Friday of this week.

With a number of exceptions, the speed limit on local roads, usually designated by the letter ‘L’ will be reduced from 80 kph to 60kph.

Later in the year, the speed limit in town and city centres will be reduced to 30kph, while the speed limit on National Secondary Roads will fall from 100kph to 80kph.

Bryan Cannon is the Director of Roads and Transportation Services with Donegal County Council.

