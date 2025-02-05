Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Speed limits on local roads being reduced from Friday

Significant changes to road speed limits are being implemented this year, with the first element of a three phase change coming into effect from Friday of this week.

With a number of exceptions, the speed limit on local roads, usually designated by the letter ‘L’ will be reduced from 80 kph to 60kph.

Later in the year, the speed limit in town and city centres will be reduced to 30kph, while the speed limit on National Secondary Roads will fall from 100kph to 80kph.

Bryan Cannon is the Director of Roads and Transportation Services with Donegal County Council.

He spoke to Greg Hughes on today’s Nine til Noon Show……….

 

You can hear the full conversation between Greg and Bryan Cannon here…………

 

Screenshot 2025-02-05 130346
News

Cabinet discussing how to prepare Ireland for future weather events

5 February 2025
Omagh Inquiry
News

Omagh Bombing inquiry hears from brother of 17 year old victim

5 February 2025
HIQA
News

No non-compliances found in HIQA inspection at Killylastin centre

5 February 2025
burnfoot sign
News

MacLochlainn to pressure minister for progress on Burnfoot Flood Relief Scheme

5 February 2025
Advertisement

