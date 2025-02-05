Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
William Oduwa signs on at Finn Harps

William Oduwa signs for Finn Harps ahead of the 2025 League of Ireland season on 4th February 2025. Pictured at Finn Park, Ballybofey, County Donegal, Ireland.
Photo: Clare McCahill / Finn Harps

Finn Harps have announced the signing of William Oduwa for the 2025 season following a successful trial period.

Oduwa, a towering centre-back, made his start in senior football with Kentish Town FC before a spell in Slovakia with Slovan Tomasovce. The 21-year-old has also lined out for Holmer Green FC and Barking FC.

Harps manager Darren Murphy told club media, “I’m delighted to officially welcome William to the club. He fits a need we have in that area of the pitch, and is a brilliant lad who has fit in very well with the group. He has been in with us for the last few weeks and really impressed myself and the coaching staff and so we’re really pleased he has agreed to sign now for the new season.

He gives us a real presence in the air in both boxes and isn’t afraid to get stuck so I’m excited to continue working with him over the coming months. I’m sure our supporters will welcome William to Donegal and enjoy watching him in the blue and white very soon.”

