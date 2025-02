A cyclist has been injured after swerving to avoid several fallen trees on ‘The Line’ pathway linking Derry and Donegal.

Councillor Ailsing Hutton says she first reported the hazard days after Storm Éowyn, but is now reiterating her call for the trees to be removed after a man sustained leg injuries and his bicycle was damaged.

Councillor Hutton says she understands that overhanging trees are being prioritised: