Concerns over defective blocks scheme transition renewed

Transitioning of applicants to the new Enhanced Defective Concrete Block Scheme was flagged as an issue from day one.

Chairperson of the designed committed for the scheme on Donegal County Council, Cllr Martin McDermott told a recent meeting that before the scheme was implemented in 2023, he warned housing department officials it would be a problem.

He also told newer members of the council, the issues being raised today about the scheme have been raised in years gone by but to no avail.

He says the problem is, those on the ground are being ignored:

Top Stories

donegal town public services
Audio, News, Top Stories

Donegal MD councillors back campaign to keep Education Centre in Donegal Town

6 February 2025
Uisce Eireann
Top Stories, News

Boil Water Notice lifted on the Glenties-Ardara Public Water Supply Scheme

6 February 2025
Garda Recruit
Top Stories, News

Garda recruitment campaign gets underway today

6 February 2025
Social Justice Ireland
Top Stories, News

Housing targets are not sufficient to meet need – SJI

6 February 2025
