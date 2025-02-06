Concerns over defective blocks scheme transition renewed

Transitioning of applicants to the new Enhanced Defective Concrete Block Scheme was flagged as an issue from day one.

Chairperson of the designed committed for the scheme on Donegal County Council, Cllr Martin McDermott told a recent meeting that before the scheme was implemented in 2023, he warned housing department officials it would be a problem.

He also told newer members of the council, the issues being raised today about the scheme have been raised in years gone by but to no avail.

He says the problem is, those on the ground are being ignored: