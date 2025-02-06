Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Dáil told of devastation caused in Donegal during Storm Éowyn

The Dáil has heard how parent in Donegal were left without childcare for days on end because of delays in getting power restored to a local Montessori following Storm Éowyn.

Deputy Charles Ward told the chamber that government need to realise the impact that adverse weather has in Donegal, particularly those with defective concrete.

The 100% Redress TD says it was clear there was not enough resourced provided to the North West to cope with the destruction caused.

He also paid tribute to Kacper Dudek, the young man who was killed by a fallen tree in Tullyrap:

