Donegal roads to be gritted this evening


All routes on the Donegal Winter Maintenance Programme will be treated from 7 o’clock this evening.

A second round will be facilitated at 6 am tomorrow morning.

This comes as temperatures are forecast to reach -2 degrees Celsius overnight.

Donegal County Council is urging drivers to assume that no road is ice-free.

The following routes are on the schedule this evening:

01: National Primary North
02: National Primary Central
03: National Primary South
04: Inishowen South
05: Inishowen East
06: Inishowen West
07: Milford South
08: Milford North
09: Cill Ulta East
10: Cill Ulta West
11: Na Rosa
12: Binswilly
13: Stranorlar North
14: Stranorlar East
15: Stranorlar West
16: Donegal West
17: Donegal North
18: Donegal South
19: Donegal National Secondary
BT: Buncrana Town
LT: Letterkenny Town

