eir says 99% of faults in Donegal have now been rectified

eir says almost all confirmed faults caused by Storm Éowyn in Donegal have been rectified.

The communications network says this storm ranks among the most significant weather events to impact Ireland’s telecommunications infrastructure in recent decades, affecting all counties across the country.

As of today, around 25,897 homes and businesses in Donegal have been reconnected, accounting for 99% of the confirmed faults. Out of the approximately 70 mobile sites initially affected by the storm across Donegal, the vast majority have been recovered since last week.

Statement in full –

eir Continues Service Restoration in County Donegal Following Storm Éowyn’s Widespread Disruptions to Telecommunications Network

6 February 2025 – eir is actively restoring services after Storm Éowyn disrupted fixed and mobile telecommunications networks across Ireland. This storm ranks among the most significant weather events to impact Ireland’s telecommunications infrastructure in recent decades, affecting all counties across the country.

To date, over 265,000 customers across Ireland have had their voice and broadband services restored, and more than 900 mobile sites have been brought back online. As of today, around 25,897 homes and businesses in Donegal have been reconnected, accounting for 99% of the confirmed faults. Out of the approximately 70 mobile sites initially affected by the storm across Donegal, the vast majority have been recovered since last week.

Recovery works continue across the country with priority focus placed on the most severely impacted counties of Galway, Mayo, Roscommon, Leitrim, Monaghan, Westmeath, Longford and Donegal. eir has redirected all available resources to support its storm response efforts. This includes deploying experienced engineering teams and contractors to bolster repair efforts. Additionally, eir has brought in external staff from outside the jurisdiction to further strengthen response efforts.

Una Stafford, Managing Director open eir Networks: “open eir’s priority is to restore service as quickly and safely as possible. Since Storm Éowyn struck, we have focused on securing damaged infrastructure, working with the ESB to restore power to critical sites, deploying generators, and clearing fallen trees. Our technicians are working around the clock, and over 265,000 customers nationwide have now been reconnected to fixed voice and broadband services.

While it is still too early to fully assess remaining service disruptions, we remain committed to reconnecting all affected customers, with priority given to vulnerable individuals. We sincerely appreciate our customers’ patience as we work to restore service. A special thank you goes to our dedicated technicians, whose tireless efforts are helping to repair the damage and reconnect customers as swiftly as possible.”

eir has invested over €51 million in Donegal’s telecommunications infrastructure in recent years. Donegal has also been part of a nationwide plan that has seen over 160,000 poles replaced across the country in the past four years to strengthen its network and reduce outages during extreme weather. Donegal’s exchange and mobile network has also benefited from a climate resilience plan that has seen the company has also invested in back-up power, with all 1,250 exchange sites now equipped with back-up power, over 250 critical sites with static generators, and mobile generators at 60+ locations. Additionally, more than 60% of mobile sites have battery back-up. These measures helped mitigate the impact of power cuts during Storm Éowyn, ensuring quicker service restoration for affected customers.