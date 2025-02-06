Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Hospitality Awards

Ballyglissane

Clar Sa Charr

The Outlet

Garda recruitment campaign gets underway today

A new Garda recruitment drive gets underway today and will run until the 27th of February.

They’ll be paid for training once that’s completed starting salaries will be in excess of 35 thousand euro.

After 36 weeks trainees start on a salary of €37,311 which rises incrementally. Garda Trainees will be assigned to work the core shift roster (12 hours) which attracts additional allowances, and will have the opportunity to work on overtime.  Garda Trainees will receive an allowance of €354 per week for the 36 weeks of training.

Accommodation and food is provided while resident in the Garda College from Sunday to Friday.

The Foundation Training Programme that all trainees undergo incorporates a Level 7 Bachelor of Arts Degree in Applied Policing, accredited by the University of Limerick.

Commissioner Drew Harris described a career with An Garda Síochána as “exciting, challenging and rewarding, and where no two days look the same.

Candidates can apply at www.publicjobs.ie

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

donegal town public services
Audio, News, Top Stories

Donegal MD councillors back campaign to keep Education Centre in Donegal Town

6 February 2025
Uisce Eireann
Top Stories, News

Boil Water Notice lifted on the Glenties-Ardara Public Water Supply Scheme

6 February 2025
Garda Recruit
Top Stories, News

Garda recruitment campaign gets underway today

6 February 2025
Social Justice Ireland
Top Stories, News

Housing targets are not sufficient to meet need – SJI

6 February 2025
Advertisement

Related News

donegal town public services
Audio, News, Top Stories

Donegal MD councillors back campaign to keep Education Centre in Donegal Town

6 February 2025
Uisce Eireann
Top Stories, News

Boil Water Notice lifted on the Glenties-Ardara Public Water Supply Scheme

6 February 2025
Garda Recruit
Top Stories, News

Garda recruitment campaign gets underway today

6 February 2025
Social Justice Ireland
Top Stories, News

Housing targets are not sufficient to meet need – SJI

6 February 2025
Strabane Court
Top Stories, News

Man due in court following Strabane assault

6 February 2025
Charles Ward Dail
Audio, News, Top Stories

Dáil told of devastation caused in Donegal during Storm Éowyn

6 February 2025

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2025 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube