Garda recruitment campaign gets underway today

A new Garda recruitment drive gets underway today and will run until the 27th of February.

They’ll be paid for training once that’s completed starting salaries will be in excess of 35 thousand euro.

After 36 weeks trainees start on a salary of €37,311 which rises incrementally. Garda Trainees will be assigned to work the core shift roster (12 hours) which attracts additional allowances, and will have the opportunity to work on overtime. Garda Trainees will receive an allowance of €354 per week for the 36 weeks of training.

Accommodation and food is provided while resident in the Garda College from Sunday to Friday.

The Foundation Training Programme that all trainees undergo incorporates a Level 7 Bachelor of Arts Degree in Applied Policing, accredited by the University of Limerick.

Commissioner Drew Harris described a career with An Garda Síochána as “exciting, challenging and rewarding, and where no two days look the same.

Candidates can apply at www.publicjobs.ie