The Sinn Féin Chief Whip has highlighted the lack of a commitment in the Programme for Government to commit to 100% Redress for those impacted by the defective concrete block scandal in the North West Region.

Donegal Deputy Padraig MacLochlainn says the government must support those who have been impacted to rebuild their lives, as has been seen in the pyrite scheme in Dublin and North Leinster.

He is urging the government to do the people of Donegal justice in the upcoming IS465 review: