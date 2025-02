A High Court judge in the North has ruled members of a specialist British military unit who shot dead four IRA men in an ambush, used lethal force that was not justified.

The Provisional IRA members were killed in Clonoe, County Tyrone in 1992 – minutes after they’d carried out a gun attack on Coalisland RUC station.

Mr Justice Humphreys says the soldiers didn’t have honest belief the action was necessary to prevent loss of life.