Highland Radio is once again Ireland’s most listened to local radio according to listenership figures published this morning.

The figure from the JNLR / Ipsos poll from January to December last year shows that 60.1% of adults in the catchment area listened to Highland Radio the previous day, a rise of just over 3%.

Meanwhile, the station has a market share of 62.1%, meaning that at any given time, of all the people listening to radio in the catchment, 62.1% of people are listening to Highland.