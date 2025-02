Donegal’s Ryan McHugh was in good spirits as he played his part in Donegal’s 2-point win over Kerry in Killarney this afternoon.

The Kilcar man had a fine game and opened the scoring with a 2-pointer early on, finishing with 5 points overall.

McHugh told Highland’s Oisin Kelly he was “delighted we could get over the line”…

Donegal selector and 2012 All Ireland winner Colm McFadden spoke to Highland’s Brendan Devenney at full time at Fitzgerald Park…