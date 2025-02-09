4 people injured suring ‘serious incident’ in Dublin

Up to four people are believed to have been injured in what Gardai have described as a ‘serious incident’ in Dublin.

It happened in Stoneybatter at around 3 o’clock this afternoon.

Three scenes have been sealed off in close proximity after four people are believed to have been attacked with a knife.

Gardai were called to the scene at Oxmantown Road – near the North Circular Road – at around 3pm

One of the victims is understood to have been attacked at their home on Niall Street.

Gardai have arrested a man in connection with the attacks, and he’s being held at a station in the North City.

Officers say there is no threat to public safety at this time.