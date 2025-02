Abbey Vocational School came up short in their bid to win Ulster’s MacRory Cup this afternoon, going down by a single point to St. Pat’s of Maghera at Celtic Park in Derry.

Two early goals helped the Donegal school into a 4-point lead at half time, but St. Pat’s chipped away at the scoreboard and claimed the title.

After the game, Daire Bonner got the thoughts of the Abbey’s manager Stuart McFadden…