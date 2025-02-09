Donegal Junior League Results – Sunday 09/02/25

BMC Premier Division:
Fanad United 4-2 Gweedore Celtic
Keadue Rovers 2-0 Rathmullan Celtic
Kildrum Tigers 3-3 Kilmacrennan Celtic
Swilly Rovers 0-5 Letterkenny Rovers
TDA Division One:
Ballybofey United 1-0 Castlefin Celtic
Cappry Rovers 1-1 Glenea United
Cranford FC P-P Gweedore United
Donegal Town 4-1 Milford United
Lifford Celtic 1-6 Lagan Harps
Donegal Physiotherapy Division Two:
Convoy Arsenal 3-0 Drumkeen United
Curragh Athletic 0-10 Kerrykeel 71
Deele Harps 0-1 Whitestrand United
Drumoghill 1-3 Letterbarrow Celtic
Raphoe Town 4-1 Dunkineely Celtic