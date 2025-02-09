Fine Gael senator resigns from party after being arrested while intoxicated

Fine Gael senator Martin Conway has resigned from the party after being arrested while intoxicated last month.

The incident happened on Dublin’s O’Connell Street in the early hours of January 22nd, and he was detained at Store Street Garda Station, before being released without charge.

He claims his “state” was “due to the consumption of sleeping tablets and alcohol”.

He has apologised to his family, friends, colleagues, supporters, his nominating body, Vision Ireland, and the Gardaí involved, saying he let himself down.

A disciplinary process is understood to commence shortly.