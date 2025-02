Former Finn Harps players Declan Boyle, Keith Cowan & Joe Boyle joined Ciaran Cannon on Highland Radio Sunday Sport this evening to preview the upcoming League Of Ireland season.

Harps begin their First Division campaign away to Kerry, while Derry get their Premier Division season up and running with a trip to champions Shelbourne – both of those games kick-off at 7:45pm on Friday evening 14th of February.

The audio of the show starts at 3:40 in the video below…