Hospitality Awards

Ballyglissane

Clar Sa Charr

The Outlet

Man arrested for serious Limavady assault

Detectives investigating a report of a recent serious assault in Limavady have made an arrest.

A 22-year-old man had been assaulted by another man in the Irish Green Street area of the town on Saturday morning last.

He is in a critical but stable condition in hospital.

A 34-year-old man was arrested yesterday by officers on suspicion of grievous bodily harm with intent, and remains in custody at this time.

Police are appealing to anyone with information, footage or who may have been in the area to contact them on 101.

