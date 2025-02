Roisin Rodgers hit the net in the dying seconds for the Donegal Ladies as they defeated Monaghan by two points in the Lidl National Football League Division 2 in Lifford this afternoon.

After the game, Highland’s Chris Ashmore caught up with the Donegal captain who said she was “in the right spot”…

Here’s Donegal manager James Daly…

Chris also spoke with Katie Dowds, who put in a fine performance this afternoon…